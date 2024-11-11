Man who was injured in weekend Hamilton police shooting died in hospital: SIU

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Ontario’s police watchdog says a man who was critically injured in a police-involved shooting in Hamilton this weekend has died in hospital.

The Special Investigations Unit says it has launched an investigation into the shooting after Hamilton police officers went to an apartment building to respond to reports of a man “acting in a threatening manner” on Saturday.

The watchdog says officers were involved in an interaction with a man. Two officers fired their guns and the man was hit.

It says the 43-year-old man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on Sunday.

The watchdog says the man didn’t appear to have discharged a firearm based on the investigation.

A police officer was also taken to hospital for minor injuries and was released from after receiving treatment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2024.