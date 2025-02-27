Manitoba becomes first province to join national pharmacare program with $219M deal

February 27, 2025 at 16 h 26 min
Reading time: 1 min
Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Manitoba becomes first province to join national pharmacare program with $219M deal

OTTAWA — Manitoba became the first province to officially join Ottawa’s pharmacare program today, giving it access to federal funding to cover the cost of birth control and diabetes medications.

Health Minister Mark Holland made the announcement in Winnipeg this morning.

The federal government will spend $219 million on pharmacare coverage for Manitoba over four years and says contraceptives and diabetes medications will be provided “at little to no direct cost” to Manitobans.

The Manitoba government launched a program last fall to cover the cost of birth control for its residents.

The federal Pharmacare Act became law in October, setting the stage for Ottawa to begin negotiations with provinces and territories.

The program was a key part of the supply-and-confidence agreement between the Liberals and the NDP that kept the Liberal minority government in power for more than two years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2025.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Canadians looks to make their mark at NRL rugby league combine in Las Vegas
Ontario News

Canadians looks to make their mark at NRL rugby league combine in Las Vegas

Five Canadians are looking to make their mark in Las Vegas this week as Sin City showcases rugby league. While…