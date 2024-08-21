Manitoba chiefs call for PM to rescind Charles Adler’s appointment to Senate

OTTAWA — First Nations chiefs in Manitoba are calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to rescind the appointment of veteran broadcaster Charles Adler to the Senate.

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs says Adler’s past comments toward Indigenous Peoples are “grossly offensive” and perpetuate stereotypes.

In 1999, while working on a radio show in Winnipeg, Adler called Indigenous leaders “uncivilized boneheads” and “intellectually moribund,” among other names.

Grand Chief Cathy Merrick questioned how Adler, who was appointed to the Senate to represent Manitoba on Trudeau’s advice on Saturday, could advocate for First Nations in a respectful way given his previous words.

“For comments like that to be made from someone that is going to be appointed into the Senate is not acceptable because you carry those thoughts,” she said.

“It might have happened in 1999, but today it’s 2024 — we should change the attitude.”

In a statement on Tuesday, Adler said he is accountable for what he says and does.

“I’ve reached out to the grand chief and the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, to request a face-to-face meeting. I look forward to hearing from them,” he wrote.

The Prime Minister’s Office said it did not have a statement to share, and directed questions to the Privy Council Office.

The Privy Council Office said the non-partisan Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointments, when convened by the prime minister, reviews applications in provinces and territories where there are planned or current vacancies.

“The advisory board members review each application, applying the assessment criteria, to identify potential candidates for recommendation to the prime minister,” it said in a statement.

“The advisory board prepares a non-binding short list of five candidates for the prime minister’s consideration, for each vacancy to be filled.”

Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak said it’s hurtful when people like Adler are appointed to the Senate, and that she hopes he makes time to meet with and learn from communities.

“We have to come to a better way in this country,” she said.

“But at the same time, when things like that happen, it sets us back just a little bit.”

Angela Levasseur, acting grand chief of Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak, said to appoint Adler is to “reward discrimination.”

“You are rewarding stereotyping of First Nations and Indigenous people, and it’s very shameful, and it’s a dark day,” she said.

“MKO is also calling for this appointment to be rescinded because, on behalf of MKO Nations, we are unbelievably and unequivocally offended.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2024.