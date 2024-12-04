Manitoba government promises trade office in U.S. capital to boost economy

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is planning to open a trade office in Washington, D.C., in the new year to deal with threatened United States tariffs and promote investment opportunities in provincial sectors such as mining and aerospace.

The move would bring Manitoba in line with Ontario, Alberta and some other provinces that have full-time trade representatives in the U.S. capital.

Premier Wab Kinew said Tuesday he saw the value of trade offices on a trip to Washington earlier this year with business leaders.

“You know what they asked us? ‘Manitoba, where have you been the past few years?'” Kinew said in his annual state of the province speech to the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce.

The government has not yet picked a person to lead the office, and they may not necessarily be a Manitoban, Kinew said.

Kinew told the business crowd he takes seriously the threat of widespread tariffs on Canadian goods from president-elect Donald Trump. The premier said the Manitoba trade office would need someone who can talk to Republicans.

“We need folks who are, dare I say it, a little Trumpy,” he said, moving his hands back and forth slowly, accordion-style, as Trump has been known to do. The gesture was greeted with laughter from the audience.

Loren Remillard, president of the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce, said business leaders noticed on the recent trip to Washington that provinces with a physical presence in the city have an advantage.

“You can’t expect your friends and allies to always know your position, understand and be receptive, if you’re not there physically,” Remillard said.

Kinew also said Manitoba would offer financial incentives and an easier regulatory regime — details are to be determined — in order to attract U.S. investment in critical mineral development and other projects.

“If you invest in standing up new mines in Manitoba, we’re going to design a provincial economic development strategy to ensure that we have the right incentives on the financial side, but also … ensuring that our regulatory regime is one that can move at the speed of business.”

When pressed for details by reporters, Kinew said tax cuts are one possibility, as is a focus on promoting Manitoba’s low hydroelectricity rates.

“That’s a good financial incentive that we can put on the table.”

The trade office was being considered before Trump was elected, Kinew added. It was recommended by the government’s business advisory council, which was created last year.

Kinew also appointed former Manitoba premier and Canadian ambassador to the U.S. Gary Doer as a trade adviser shortly after winning last year’s provincial election.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2024.