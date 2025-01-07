Manitoba launches new system governing teacher conduct, including online registry

WINNIPEG — A new disciplinary process and online registry for Manitoba teachers is now in effect.

The public registry, revealed by the NDP government Monday, allows anyone to search by name and see whether a teacher has had their certificate suspended or cancelled.

The registry was first promised by the former Progressive Conservative government and is similar to registries in Ontario and British Columbia.

Unlike those provinces, however, Manitoba’s does not include details of a teacher’s wrongdoing or any penalties imposed beyond suspension or cancellation of a certificate.

“At first glance, it looks like there’s potentially some missing details in that,” said Wayne Ewasko, interim leader of the Progressive Conservatives, who are now in Opposition.

The government said more details are coming.

“Moving forward, there will be information on the registry regarding decisions made by the panel or any agreement coming out of a consent resolution,” read an email Thursday from the government’s central communications office.

The government also says a new process for investigating complaints against teachers is now in place.

The review process is led by an independent commissioner and cases can be referred to a hearing panel made up of teachers, members of the public and representatives nominated by the Manitoba School Boards Association.

Tracy Schmidt, the minister of education and early childhood learning, says the change will ensure reviews are done in a reliable and transparent way.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2025.