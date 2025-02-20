Manitoba’s Einarson, Nova Scotia’s Black keep playoff race tight at Hearts

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — The race for playoff spots at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts was a fight to the finish.

While defending champion Rachel Homan, Alberta’s Kayla Skrlik and B.C.’s Corryn Brown secured spots early in Pool A, the three playoff teams from Pool B remained in flux heading into the final draw of that pool.

Ontario’s Danielle Inglis falling 8-6 in an extra end to Manitoba’s Kerri Einarson and Quebec’s Laurie St-Georges dropping a 7-6 decision to Nova Scotia’s Christina Black in the morning draw kept multiple scenarios in play.

Einarson, Inglis and Black were 5-2 with a game to play, while St-Georges finished 5-3. Manitoba’s Kate Cameron and Kaitlyn Lawes were still in contention at 4-3.

The top three teams in each pool advance to compete for four Page playoff berths.

Sunday’s winner represents Canada at next month’s world championship.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2025.