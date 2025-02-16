Manitoba’s Lawes downs provincial rival Cameron 12-3 in Tournament of Hearts

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Manitoba’s Kaitlyn Lawes recovered from a tough loss at the Canadian women’s curling championship with a 12-3 win over provincial rival Kate Cameron.

Lawes had given up steals in seven ends, which was a Scotties Tournament of Hearts record, in an 8-2 loss to Quebec to start the tournament.

Quebec’s Laurie St-Georges improved to 2-0 in Pool B with a 12-3 victory over Northwest Territories’ Kerry Galusha.

Ontario’s Danielle Inglis was an 8-7 winner over Brooke Godsland of Newfoundland and Labrador. Nova Scotia’s Christina Black joined Inglis, Lawes and Cameron at 1-1 after a 9-8 loss to Yukon’s Bayly Scoffin.

Yukon was 1-0, while Galusha and Godsland dropped to 0-2.

The 18-team field is divided into two pools with the top three in each advancing to the championship round. The four Page playoff teams will emerge from that group of six.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2025.