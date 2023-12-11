Manulife signs reinsurance deal with Global Atlantic, plans to buy back shares

December 11, 2023 at 13 h 32 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Manulife signs reinsurance deal with Global Atlantic, plans to buy back shares

TORONTO — Manulife Financial Corp. has signed a reinsurance deal with Global Atlantic that it says will free up $1.2 billion in capital that it plans to use to buy back shares.

The Toronto-based insurer says it is reinsuring $13 billion of reserves to Global Atlantic and its partners, including $6 billion in long-term care reserves. It is Manulife’s third deal with Global Atlantic.

Manulife says the deal is expected to release $1.2 billion of capital that it plans return to shareholders via share buybacks.

Manulife chief executive Roy Gori called the agreement a major milestone for the company as it reshapes its portfolio, reduces risk and delivers value to shareholders.

Manulife says it has received approval from the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions to buy back up to about 2.8 per cent of its outstanding common shares starting in February.

The share repurchase plan remains subject to the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:MFC)

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Toy stores struggle as bargain-hunting is the name of the game this holiday season
Ontario News

Toy stores struggle as bargain-hunting is the name of the game this holiday season

TORONTO — There's trouble in Toyland — andMastermind isn't the only one feeling the pressure. Canada's…

Habs prospect Owen Beck ready to share wisdom at Canada’s world junior selection camp
Ontario News

Habs prospect Owen Beck ready to share wisdom at Canada’s world junior selection camp

OAKVILLE, Ont. — Owen Beck got a taste of the big stage in Halifax. The centre was cut by Canada heading…