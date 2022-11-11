Manulife to appoint former Teck Resources CEO Don Lindsay as board chair in February

November 11, 2022 at 18 h 07 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Manulife Financial Corp. says it will name Don Lindsay as chair of the company’s board early next year.

Lindsay will replace John Cassaday, who will retire in February after 30 years on the Manulife board, including the past five as chair.

Lindsay has served on the Manulife board for the past 12 years and will serve as vice-chair until Cassaday’s retirement.

Lindsay is the former CEO of Vancouver-based mining company Teck Resources Ltd. 

He retired from Teck earlier this year after 18 years at the helm of that company.

Lindsay also recently served as the chair of the Business Council of Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:MFC)

