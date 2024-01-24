Manulife to offer Aeroplan points to group benefits members

TORONTO — Manulife Financial Corp. says it has reached a deal to offer Aeroplan loyalty points to group benefits members through its new digital platform.

The insurance giant says members will be able to earn points starting in early summer for health and benefits-related activities.

It says everything from exercise minutes to mindfulness practices could earn points, as could educational courses and downloading a digital benefits card.

Manulife announced last September that it had partnered with Toronto-based tech company League to help improve the personalization and digital experience for health care benefits.

The insurer said at the time that the planned digital offering, which would integrate the platform designers’ gamifications and rewards systems, would also put benefits and health care options in one place.

Manulife says it will release details around eligible activities and the rewards points for each in the coming months.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:MFC)