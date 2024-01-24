Manulife to offer Aeroplan points to group benefits members

January 23, 2024 at 23 h 04 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Manulife to offer Aeroplan points to group benefits members

TORONTO — Manulife Financial Corp. says it has reached a deal to offer Aeroplan loyalty points to group benefits members through its new digital platform.

The insurance giant says members will be able to earn points starting in early summer for health and benefits-related activities.

It says everything from exercise minutes to mindfulness practices could earn points, as could educational courses and downloading a digital benefits card.

Manulife announced last September that it had partnered with Toronto-based tech company League to help improve the personalization and digital experience for health care benefits. 

The insurer said at the time that the planned digital offering, which would integrate the platform designers’ gamifications and rewards systems, would also put benefits and health care options in one place.

Manulife says it will release details around eligible activities and the rewards points for each in the coming months.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:MFC)

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

London attacker says he regrets the loss he caused; victims’ family rejects apology
Ontario News

London attacker says he regrets the loss he caused; victims’ family rejects apology

LONDON, Ont. — A man who killed four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont., told a sentencing…

Martin Luther King’s daughter recalls late brother as strong guardian of their father’s legacy
Ontario News

Martin Luther King’s daughter recalls late brother as strong guardian of their father’s legacy

ATLANTA (AP) — The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s daughter remembered her late brother on Tuesday as…