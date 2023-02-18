Maple Leafs acquire O’Reilly, Acciari in three-team trade with Blues, Wild

February 18, 2023 at 4 h 10 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Maple Leafs acquire O’Reilly, Acciari in three-team trade with Blues, Wild

TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired forwards Ryan O’Reilly and Noel Acciari in a three-team trade, the club announced Friday night.

Toronto sent forwards Mikhail Abramov and Adam Gaudette along with a 2023 first-round draft pick, Ottawa’s 2023 third-round selection and the Leafs’ 2024 second-round choice to St. Louis.

Minnesota, meanwhile, receives Toronto’s 2025 fourth-round selection. The Blues will retain 50 per cent of O’Reilly’s salary, while the Wild will take on 25 per cent as part of the trade.

The 32-year-old O’Reilly has 19 points (12 goals, seven assists) in 40 games with St. Louis this season.

He was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy after leading the Blues to a Stanley Cup title in 2019. O’Reilly also won the Selke Trophy as the NHL’s top defensive forward in 2018-19.

Acciari, 31, joins the Maple Leafs after registering 18 points (10 goals, eight assists) in 54 games with St. Louis this year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2023.

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

‘Breaks my heart to leave’: Embattled John Tory marks end of tenure as Toronto mayor
Ontario News

‘Breaks my heart to leave’: Embattled John Tory marks end of tenure as Toronto mayor

TORONTO — John Tory wants to be remembered for keeping the city of Toronto stable and moving forward,…

CIBC agrees to settle Cerberus lawsuit for US$770 million
Ontario News

CIBC agrees to settle Cerberus lawsuit for US$770 million

TORONTO — CIBC says it has entered into an agreement to settle a lawsuit filed against it by private equity firm Cerberus Capital…