Maple Leafs blank 2-time champion Tampa Bay in series opener

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews had two goals and an assist and Jack Campbell made 23 saves in the second playoff shutout of his career as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning 5-0 Monday night in Game 1 of their first-round playoffs series.

Mitch Marner had a goal and two assists. Jake Muzzin scored and David Kampf added a goal on a short-handed breakaway for Toronto, which killed off five Lightning power plays, including an early five-minute major.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 29 shots for the Lightning.

The second game of the best-of-seven series is Wednesday in Toronto.

HURRICANES 5, BRUINS 1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Nino Niederreiter scored second-period goals and Antti Raanta had 35 saves his his playoff debut as Carolina beat Boston in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

Jarvis and Niederreiter scored roughly two minutes apart in the second period to break a scoreless tie. Teuvo Teravainen and Vincent Trocheck added third-period goals. Andrei Svechnikov punctuated the win with an empty-net goal at 17:59,.

Taylor Hall scored for Boston early in the third. Linus Ullmark finished with 20 saves for the Bruins, who have lost all four matchups with Carolina this year by a combined score of 21-2.

Game 2 is Wednesday in Raleigh.

