Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews in Germany to receive injury treatment

TORONTO — Auston Matthews boarded a plane and crossed an ocean.

The Maple Leafs are hoping the trip provides some answers — and gets their best player back on the ice.

General manager Brad Treliving said following Tuesday’s practice his captain, out day-to-day since Nov. 5 with an undisclosed upper-body injury, is in Germany to see a doctor the star centre has worked with in the past.

“More as a general checkup,” Treliving said during an unscheduled availability with reporters. “But also to get some work done on this thing.”

Matthews has missed six games and will sit out a seventh Wednesday when Toronto hosts the Vegas Golden Knights.

Treliving, who added a team doctor accompanied the star sniper to Europe, said with the Leafs playing just twice this week — the Utah Hockey Club visits Sunday — the organization decided to use the time to its advantage.

“It’s not alarming,” Treliving said of getting more information on what’s hobbled Matthews. “We’re hopeful that once we get through the week here, he’ll be back up and skating … his return to play would be after that.”

Treliving declined to provide further details on what’s ailing Matthews, who’s believed to have only skated twice since last playing Nov. 3.

“We want to share as much as we can,” he said. “But anything that may put the player at jeopardy, I’m not going to do that. There’s not surgery, there’s not any speculation like that.”

A three-time Maurice (Rocket) Richard winner as the NHL’s top goal-scorer, Matthews found the back of the net 69 times last season.

“There’s been no setbacks,” Treliving said of the 2022 Hart Trophy winner as league MVP. “Everything’s been, actually, going quite well. We’re just trying to use the days that we’ve got here with less games being played to just try to get this behind us.”

Matthews could suit up Sunday, but his GM said the more likely scenario is a return next week. The 27-year-old had five goals and six assists across 13 games before exiting the lineup.

“He wants to play,” Treliving said. “He’ll be back hopefully soon.”

Toronto (11-6-2) was already down three forwards with Matthews, Max Pacioretty and Calle Jarnkrok sidelined before announcing earlier Tuesday centre David Kampf (lower-body injury) is also now on the shelf. Fraser Minten was recalled from the minors to take his spot.

“Nobody’s going to feel sorry for you in the league,” said Treliving, whose club is 5-1-0 this season minus Matthews. “Injuries are part of the NHL. If you can’t sustain them, you’re probably not going to have a whole lot of success. I like how our guys have rallied.

“We’ve been able to put some points on the board.”

Mitch Marner, meanwhile, is putting up plenty of numbers beside his own name in Matthews’ absence. The winger has 10 points in six games, with four goals over the pass-first forward’s last five contests, including Saturday’s overtime clincher against the Edmonton Oilers.

“Happening all kinds of different ways,” he said. “Just trying to find myself in good areas.”

Leafs centre John Tavares said Marner has drowned out the noise as he navigates a contract year.

“Continuing to be himself,” said Tavares, also without a deal beyond 2024-25. “He’s been such a good player for us over his whole career. Plays in all situations, is such a factor with and without the puck. Tremendous, tremendous hockey sense.

“One of the smartest players in the game.”

And with Toronto’s current lack of depth down the middle, Marner could wear another hat in the coming days — at centre.

“I talked to Mitch the other day about it, actually,” Leafs head coach Craig Berube shared with a grin. “He said, ‘No problem, whatever you want.’ He’s smart enough, for sure. I know he’s played some (defence) here, too, in the past. I think he could play all positions.

“Definitely an option if we need it.”

REAVES REACTION

Leafs enforcer Ryan Reaves was suspended five games for Saturday’s illegal check to the head on Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse.

“Never want to see anybody injured,” Treliving said. “It’s a hockey play that goes wrong.”

Reaves was in Toronto’s locker room Tuesday following practice and appeared willing to speak with reporters, but the team’s communications staff intervened and made it clear the 37-year-old forward wasn’t available to comment.

“We thought it was a little high,” Tavares said of a ban from the NHL’s Department of Player Safety that rules Reaves out until Dec. 4. “But we’ll stick behind him … we know how effective he’s been.”

DOMI STRUGGLING

Leafs forward Max Domi has just six assists — and is on a career-worst 13-game point drought — despite playing an offensive role.

The 29-year-old, who was on the ice Tuesday, missed two recent practices for maintenance.

“He’s fighting through a lot right now … he’s banged up,” Berube said. “I’m not overly concerned. We gotta keep working through it.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2024.

