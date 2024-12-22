Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews misses loss to Islanders with injury

TORONTO — The Maple Leafs have managed pretty well minus star centre Auston Matthews.

The fact head coach Craig Berube had to call a timeout less than five minutes into Saturday’s first period was a good indication Toronto wasn’t following its usual script.

Now the attention once again turns to the captain’s health.

Matthews sat out a 6-3 loss to the New York Islanders after taking a cross-check to the back late in Friday’s victory over the Buffalo Sabres.

The 27-year-old skipped the morning skate before that one before scoring his 11th goal of the season, but Berube said late Saturday afternoon the three-time Maurice (Rocket) Richard winner wouldn’t be available for Toronto’s second game in 24 hours.

Matthews missed nine contests last month with an upper-body injury that saw him travel to Germany for treatment. Berube said Friday’s cross-check from Sabres defenceman Dennis Gilbert had “aggravated” the issue.

“We want him playing and feeling good whenever he’s back and ready to go,” said Leafs winger William Nylander, who scored twice against New York. “I don’t know when that is — hopefully soon.”

Berube seemed to infer post-game his best player would sit out Monday’s matinee against the Winnipeg Jets ahead of the NHL’s holiday pause.

“I’m hoping here with the break coming up, he can get some relief, feel better,” Berube said. “Be ready to go, recharge. That’s really all I can say about it.”

The Leafs, who resume their schedule Dec. 27 in Detroit against the Red Wings, fell to 7-3-0 this season minus Matthews and 42-22-2 since he entered the league in 2016-17.

“It’s very tough on him to miss games,” Toronto centre John Tavares said. “He does everything he can on a daily basis to prepare himself not only to play at the highest level, but be healthy.

“He’ll continue with everything he needs to do to get back as soon as possible.”

Matthews, who scored 69 times in 2023-24 for the highest total by any player in more than 30 years, has 23 points in 24 games this season.

“A big part of this team and our leader,” Leafs defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson said. “Sucks not having him.”

“Best player in the world, so it definitely hurts,” Toronto goaltender Joseph Woll added. “But at the same time, I think our team has shown that we can rise to the occasion and play regardless who’s in the lineup.”

There was no rising to any occasion on this night.

The Islanders scored on two of their first three shots, forcing Berube to burn his timeout at 4:48 of the first period.

“Wake the (expletive) up,” Nylander said of the message.

“Says a lot about that game,” Ekman-Larsson replied when asked about the timing of Berube’s message.

The Leafs beat the Stars 5-3 in Dallas on Wednesday before getting past the lowly Sabres 6-3 on Friday. The Islanders, meanwhile, hadn’t played since Tuesday.

“You’re on a back-to-back, fresh team waiting for you,” Berube said of his group’s performance against New York. “We give up two 2-on-1s in the first five minutes. Not very smart.”

Ekman-Larsson said it felt like Toronto was a couple steps behind.

“We were not ready,” he said. “They were skating and we did not.”

Nylander indicated fatigue isn’t an excuse.

“I don’t think it matters,” he said. “It’s just maybe more so mental.”

MURRAY’S MOVE

Woll was happy for fellow goaltender Matt Murray, who picked up Friday’s victory following a long injury road.

The two-time Stanley Cup winner made his first NHL start in nearly 21 months after spending much of the past year rehabbing coming off bilateral hip surgery.

“Pretty awesome,” Woll said of the 30-year-old. “It’s been a long time coming, long road to get back. Special to see him get the win.”

RICHARD CHASE

Nylander now has 23 goals on the season, one back of Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl for the NHL lead.

That race, however, isn’t on the Swede’s radar.

“Not what I’m thinking about,” he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2024.