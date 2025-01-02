Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews to miss another game with injury

TORONTO — Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews skated with his teammates Wednesday, but will not play Thursday against the New York Islanders.

Matthews, who has missed five straight games with an upper-body injury, was placed on injured reserve earlier this week.

“Feeling good, feeling better, nice to get out there, team setting and get some reps, take it day by day and see how it goes,” Matthews said Wednesday.

“It’s frustrating not playing. Trying to be mindful of everything that goes on and it’s nice to still be around the guys a lot. Being able to take part in practice is big, especially when you’ve been out for a little bit.

“Feeling better every single day. Going to continue and hope for that positive progression and go from there.”

His current hiatus is the second this season for Matthews, who missed nine consecutive games in November with an upper-body injury and sought treatment in Germany.

He indicated that he re-aggravated the injury in a Dec. 20 game against Buffalo when he contributed a power-play goal in a 6-3 victory.

Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube says there’s no timeline for the 27-year-old’s return to the lineup.

“Seeing him out here in practice and competing in a full practice is progress,” Berube said. “I do check in with him. I don’t bother him too much. When he’s available he’ll let us know.

“Right now, the situation we’re in with him, I’m preparing the team to play without him.

“We’ve got a game tomorrow and he’s not in that game tomorrow.”

Matthews won the Rocket Richard Trophy last season after scoring 69 goals. He has 11 goals and 12 assists over 24 games this season.

Toronto has won two of the five games minus Matthews, including Tuesday’s 3-1 victory over the Islanders.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 1, 2025.