Maple Leafs down New Jersey Devils 4-3 in OT in Sheldon Keefe’s return to Toronto

January 17, 2025 at 2 h 58 min
Reading time: 2 min
Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Maple Leafs down New Jersey Devils 4-3 in OT in Sheldon Keefe’s return to Toronto

TORONTO — William Nylander scored his second goal of the game at 1:10 of overtime as the Toronto Maple Leafs battled back from 2-1 and 3-2 deficits in the third period to down the New Jersey Devils 4-3 on Thursday.

Auston Matthews had two goals for Toronto (28-16-2), which entered having lost a season-high three straight in regulation. Nylander added an assist for a three-point night. Joseph Woll stopped 21 shots. Mitch Marner and Jake McCabe had two assists each.

Nico Hischier had two power-play goals for New Jersey (26-15-6), while Jack Hughes scored once and had two assists. Jacob Markstrom made 37 saves.

Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe was back at Scotiabank Arena as a visitor for the first time since being fired by the Leafs in the spring.

The 44-year-old had plenty success after taking over in Toronto for Mike Babcock in November 2019, but was just 1-5 in post-season series — including May’s seven-game loss to the Boston Bruins that ultimately sealed his fate.

The Leafs were minus centre John Tavares, who’s out week-to-week with a lower-body injury suffered in Wednesday’s practice, against the Devils. The 34-year-old has 42 points (20 goals, 22 assists) in 44 contests this season.

Takeaways

Leafs: McCabe (upper-body injury) returned to the lineup following the defenceman’s four-game absence. Marner picked up an assist on Matthews’ second goal for his 700th career point.

Devils: The club has just one regulation victory over its last nine contests.

Key moment

Down 3-2 in the third period, Matthews scored his second of the night on a bullet shot upstairs past Markstrom’s right ear for the Toronto captain’s 17th goal of the season.

Key stat

Keefe guided the Leafs to franchise-highs for points (115) and victories (54) in 2021-22. He also became the second-fastest coach in NHL history to reach 200 career wins during his time with Toronto.

Up next

The Leafs visit the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, while the Devils host the Philadelphia Flyers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2025.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Mark Carney launches leadership bid, comes out swinging against Pierre Poilievre
Ontario News

Mark Carney launches leadership bid, comes out swinging against Pierre Poilievre

OTTAWA — Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney officially kicked off his bid to replace Justin…