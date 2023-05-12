Maple Leafs fans hopeful team could extend post-season run with win over Panthers

Toronto Maple Leafs fans hope to have an impact on Friday as the team fights for its playoff survival once again.

Toronto is set to host Game 5 of its second-round series against the Florida Panthers. Florida holds a 3-1 edge in the best-of-seven matchup after falling to the Leafs 2-1 at home on Wednesday.

Fans have packed Maple Leaf Square outside Scotiabank Arena throughout the series. Despite the Leafs being 1-4 on home ice this post-season, fans had their hopes buoyed after Wednesday’s win.

Toronto avoided getting swept in a best-of-seven series for the first time since 1979, but will need to become the fifth team in NHL history to win a series after going down 3-0 to extend their playoff run.

This is the Leafs’ first trip beyond the first round since 2004 after taking out the Tampa Bay Lightning, a Stanley Cup finalist last season, in six games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2023.