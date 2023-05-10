Maple Leafs fans set to watch team battle for survival in playoffs

TORONTO — Fans are expected to gather in downtown Toronto tonight as the Maple Leafs fight to stay in the NHL playoffs. 

The Leafs are playing in Florida, where the Panthers are hosting tonight’s game with a 3-0 lead in the second-round playoff series. 

It’s the furthest the Leafs have gone in the playoffs in 19 years. 

Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment says it is set to welcome fans to an expanded area outside Toronto’s Scotiabank arena tonight where they can watch the game on large screens. 

Spokesperson Victoria Malisani says MLSE’s two tailgate spaces can accommodate about 6,500 fans in total.

Similar to other playoff games, Toronto police say there will be an increased police presence around Maple Leaf Square and the Scotiabank Arena to ensure public safety, minimize disruptions, and manage traffic.

“The crowds so far have been relatively peaceful, and we hope it stays that way,” said police spokesperson Victor Kwong. “We want fans to have a good time, and to celebrate responsibly.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2023.

