Maple Leafs goalie Stolarz leaves game after first period due to lower-body injury

December 13, 2024 at 1 h 28 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz left Thursday’s game against the Anaheim Ducks because of a lower-body injury.

He did not return to the ice after the first intermission at Scotiabank Arena.

The NHL team did not reveal injury specifics but did confirm that Stolarz would not return to the game.

Stolarz was replaced by Joseph Woll for the start of the second period with Toronto ahead 2-1.

The six-foot-six netminder stopped seven of eight shots in the opening stanza.

He entered play with a 9-5-2 record this season with a 2.13 goals-against average and .928 save percentage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2024.

