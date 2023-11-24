Maple Leafs place defenceman John Klingberg on long-term injured reserve

November 23, 2023 at 20 h 43 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs placed defenceman John Klingberg on long-term injured reserve Thursday and recalled forward Alex Steeves from their American Hockey League affiliate.

The 31-year-old Klingberg has five assists over 14 games with the Maple Leafs this season. Injury details were not disclosed but the Swede is reported to be dealing with a hip issue.

Klingberg signed a US$4.15-million, one-year contract with the Maple Leafs last July. 

He had 10 goals and 23 assists in 67 games last season with the Anaheim Ducks and the Minnesota Wild.

Steeves had 18 points (11-7) over 14 games with the Toronto Marlies this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2023. 

