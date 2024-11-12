Maple Leafs place Pacioretty on injured reserve due to lower-body injury

November 11, 2024 at 21 h 27 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Maple Leafs place Pacioretty on injured reserve due to lower-body injury

TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed forward Max Pacioretty on the injured reserve with a lower-body injury, the team announced Monday.

The 35-year-old left-winger has been listed as week-to-week by the Leafs.

Pacioretty has six points (two goals, four assists) in 13 games for Toronto. He signed a one-year deal in October after taking part in training camp on a professional tryout contract.

Pacioretty joins Auston Matthews on the injured reserve. The Leafs captain put on IR Friday with an upper-body injury.

The Leafs also said forwards Max Domi and William Nylander did not practice Monday due to maintenance.

Toronto next hosts the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Decorated Canadian veteran warns of Russian dangers in High Arctic
Ontario News

Decorated Canadian veteran warns of Russian dangers in High Arctic

TORONTO — Canada must defend itself against an emerging Russia in the High Arctic, says one of Canada's…