Maple Leafs put superstar Auston Matthews on injured reserve, call up Connor Dewar

November 8, 2024 at 20 h 36 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Superstar Auston Matthews has been placed on the Toronto Maple Leafs’ injured reserve.

The move is retroactive to Nov. 3 when the Leafs captain suffered an upper-body injury in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild.

Forward Connor Dewar was recalled from a long-term injured reserve conditioning loan with the Toronto Marlies, the minor-league affiliate of the Maple Leafs.

Matthews has five goals and six assists in 13 games for Toronto (7-5-2) this season.

He had 69 goals and 38 assists last season, earning the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy as the NHL’s leading goal scorer.

Dewar had a goal and four assists in 17 games for the Maple Leafs last season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2024.

