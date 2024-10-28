Maple Leafs re-sign defenceman McCabe to five-year contract

October 28, 2024 at 14 h 18 min
The Canadian Press
Maple Leafs re-sign defenceman McCabe to five-year contract

TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have re-signed defenceman Jake McCabe to a five-year contract, the club announced Monday.

The deal carries an average annual value of US$4.51 million.

McCabe has three assists in nine games in his second full season with the Leafs. He had 28 points (eight goals, 20 assists) in 73 games in 2023-24.

The 31-year-old was acquired by Toronto in a trade with Chicago in February 2023.

McCabe was a second-round pick (44th overall) in 2012 by Buffalo.

The six-foot-one, 212-pound blue liner has 155 points (33 goals, 122 assists) in 586 career games between Buffalo, Chicago and Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2024.

