Maple Leafs re-sign forward Nick Robertson to one-year, US$875K contract

TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs re-signed forward Nick Robertson to a one-year contract worth US$875,000 on Tuesday.

Robertson produced 14 goals and 13 assists in 56 games last season with the Maple Leafs.

The 22-year-old reportedly requested a trade out of Toronto this summer, leading to a contract holdout.

The Maple Leafs drafted Robertson in the second round, 53rd overall, of the 2019 NHL draft. The Pasadena, Calif., product’s entry-level contract expired at the end of last season.

Robertson has 17 goals and 17 assists in 87 career NHL games, splitting time with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies the past four seasons.

He’ll enter training camp with an opportunity to earn a bigger role under head coach Craig Berube after winger Tyler Bertuzzi left the Maple Leafs to join the Chicago Blackhawks during the off-season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2024.