Maple Leafs re-sign forwards David Kampf, Pontus Holmberg to multi-year deals

June 28, 2023 at 20 h 39 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:

TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forwards David Kampf and Pontus Holmberg to multi-year extensions.

Kampf signed a four-year, US$9.6-million deal, while Holmberg signed for $1.6 million over two seasons.

The 28-year-old Kampf, from Chomutov, Czechia, had a career-high 27 points (seven goals, 20 assists) in 82 games with Toronto last season.

Kampf has recorded 111 points (35 goals, 76 assists) in 399 games with Chicago and Toronto and has collected six points (three goals, three assists) in 27 playoff games. He added three assists in 11 playoff games.

Holmberg, from Vasteras, Sweden, had 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 37 games with the Leafs and 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists) in 36 games with the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies.

The 24-year-old Holmberg was originally drafted by Toronto in the sixth round (156th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.

 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Toronto Maple Leafs star Matthews sidelined for at least three weeks with knee sprain
Ontario News

Toronto Maple Leafs star Matthews sidelined for at least three weeks with knee sprain

Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews will miss at least three weeks with a knee sprain, the team…

Ontario News

Marner scores quickly in OT to lift Maple Leafs over Rangers

TORONTO (AP) — Mitch Marner scored 19 seconds into overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the New York Rangers 3-2 on Wednesday…

Mitch Marner scores in OT, Maple Leafs battle back to down Rangers 3-2
Ontario News

Mitch Marner scores in OT, Maple Leafs battle back to down Rangers 3-2

TORONTO — The Maple Leafs knew they needed to get to the blue paint and make life miserable for the…