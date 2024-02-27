Maple Leafs recall goaltender Woll after successful conditioning stint with Marlies

TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have recalled goaltender Joseph Woll from his conditioning stint with the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies, the NHL club announced Monday.

Woll stopped 36 of 37 shots in the Marlies’ 4-1 win at Laval on Friday.

It was the 25-year-old’s first game action since he sustained a high ankle sprain in the Maple Leafs’ 4-3 win at Ottawa on Dec. 7.

Woll had an 8-5-1 record with a 2.80 goals-against average and .916 save percentage before the injury.

The Leafs have solidified their once volatile situation in goal. Starter Ilya Samsonov has won six straight starts and nine of 11 since clearing waivers on Jan. 1 and undergoing a conditioning stint with the Marlies.

Martin Jones has won seven of 11 games since being called up to replace Woll.

Jones would have to clear waivers if the Maple Leafs plan to return him to the American Hockey League.

Toronto is set to return to action Tuesday night with a game against reigning Stanley Cup champion Vegas at Scotiabank Arena.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2024.