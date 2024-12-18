Maple Leafs say goaltender Stolarz to undergo knee surgery, will be out 4-6 weeks

TORONTO — Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz will undergo knee surgery and miss four-to-six weeks, general manager Brad Treliving said Tuesday.

Stolarz left the Maple Leafs’ 3-2 win over visiting Anaheim on Thursday with a lower-body injury.

Treliving said a subsequent MRI found no structural damage to Stolarz’s knee but he had discomfort and difficulty straightening his leg because of a loose body — a small piece of broken-off bone or cartilage.

“There was found almost like a little pebble that was stuck in behind his knee,” Treliving told reporters.

Stolarz will undergo the procedure to remove the loose body on Wednesday in New York.

He was off to a strong start in his first season with the Maple Leafs with a 9-5-2 record, 2.15 goals-against average, .927 save percentage and one shutout.

“You don’t want to see anybody out, especially a goaltender that’s been playing well like that,” Treliving said. “But it has to get addressed, and we’re going to get it addressed.”

Stolarz, from Edison, N.J., signed a two-year, US$5-million contract with the Leafs in free agency after winning the Stanley Cup as a backup with the Florida Panthers in June. He has split time in the Leafs’ net this season with Joseph Woll.

Also Tuesday, the Maple Leafs said that forward Fraser Minten has been sent down to the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies.

The 20-year-old had two goals and two assists in 11 games since being called up on Nov. 20.

The Maple Leafs are set to return to action Wednesday night against the Stars in Dallas.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2024.