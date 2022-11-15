Maple Leafs say Muzzin out indefinitely with spine injury, Brodie on IR

November 14, 2022 — Changed at 14 h 42 min on November 14, 2022
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Maple Leafs say Muzzin out indefinitely with spine injury, Brodie on IR

TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without veteran defenceman Jake Muzzin for at least the next three months.

The team said Monday that Muzzin is out indefinitely with a cervical spine injury and will be re-evaluated in late February.

The 33-year-old Muzzin was injured in Toronto’s 4-2 home loss to Arizona on Oct. 17 after colliding with Coyotes winger Clayton Keller.

The Maple Leafs had the veteran defenceman on injured reserve two days later and said at the time he would miss at least three games.

Muzzin, an effective penalty-killer and shutdown defenceman, has skated in four games with the Maple Leafs this season and recorded one assist.

Toronto also announced that TJ Brodie has been placed on injured reserve with an oblique injury. General manager Kyle Dubas said Monday that Brodie will be out a minimum of two weeks.

The 32-year-old Brodie, who missed Toronto’s win over visiting Vancouver on Saturday, has two assists in 15 games this season.

In corresponding moves, the Maple Leafs recalled forward Pontus Holmberg and defenceman Mac Hollowell from the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies.

 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2022.

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Hourly wages needed to live in Ontario rise as inflation persists
Ontario News

Hourly wages needed to live in Ontario rise as inflation persists

Hourly wages needed to live in Ontario have increased amid decades-high inflation and remain well above…

Nickelback to be inducted into Canadian Music Hall of Fame
Ontario News

Nickelback to be inducted into Canadian Music Hall of Fame

TORONTO — Nickelback is getting a spot in the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. The rock hitmakers from Hanna, Alta. have been named as…