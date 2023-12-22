Maple Leafs sign defenceman Noah Chadwick to three-year, entry-level deal

December 22, 2023 at 18 h 59 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Maple Leafs sign defenceman Noah Chadwick to three-year, entry-level deal

TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Noah Chadwick to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The 18-year-old from Saskatoon has 24 points (seven goals, 17 assists) in 30 games with the Western Hockey League’s Lethbridge Hurricanes this season. 

Chadwick, a six-foot-four, 200-pound defenceman, has recorded 47 points (14 goals, 33 assists) in 110 career regular-season WHL games with Lethbridge while adding one assist in eight career playoff games.

He was selected by Toronto in the sixth round (185th overall) of the 2023 NHL draft. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ontario Provincial Police investigating alleged homicide at long-term care home
Ontario News

Ontario Provincial Police investigating alleged homicide at long-term care home

IROQUOIS FALLS, Ont. — Police in a northern Ontario town are investigating an alleged homicide at a…

Sarah Gadon reflects on working with famed director Michael Mann in ‘Ferrari’
Ontario News

Sarah Gadon reflects on working with famed director Michael Mann in ‘Ferrari’

TORONTO — Michael Mann may be known for his films showcasing the entrapments of masculinity, but between…