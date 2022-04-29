Maple Leafs sign forward Bobby McMann to two-year contract

April 29, 2022 at 19 h 20 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Bobby McMann to a two-year, two-way future contract with an average annual value of US$762,500.

McMann, 25, has 35 points in 60 games with the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies this season. His 24 goals are a franchise record for a rookie. 

The native of Wainwright, Alta., also suited up for four games with the ECHL’s Newfoundland Growlers this season, scoring twice and adding two assists.

Through 81 career AHL games with Toronto, McMann has 39 points (26 goals, 13 assists).

The Marlies signed McMann to a two-year AHL contract on April 2, 2020 and he split the following season between the Marlies and the ECHL’s Wichita Thunder. He signed a one-year extension with the Marlies on Feb. 11.

Before joining the Marlies, McMann recorded 92 points (37-55) over four years with Colgate University and served as captain during the 2019-20 season. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2022.

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ontario News

Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,762.00, down…

S&P/TSX composite falls to wrap up dismal April and fifth-straight monthly decline
Ontario News

S&P/TSX composite falls to wrap up dismal April and fifth-straight monthly decline

TORONTO — Weak results from Amazon soured sentiment as North American stock markets fell to wrap up…