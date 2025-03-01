Maple Leafs sign forward Borya Valis to three-year, entry-level contract

The Canadian Press
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Borya Valis to a three-year, entry-level contract, the team announced Saturday.

The deal is set to begin in 2025-26.

The 20-year-old Valis has 73 points (29 goals, 44 assists) in 57 games with the Western Hockey League’s Prince George Cougars this season.

The six-foot-two, 200-pound right-winger has 216 points (86 goals, 130 assists) in 236 career regular-season WHL games split between Prince George and the Regina Pats.

In 15 post-season games, he had 13 points (nine goals, four assists), helping the Cougars to the third round of the 2024 WHL playoffs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2025.

