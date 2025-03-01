Maple Leafs sign forward Borya Valis to three-year, entry-level contract

TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Borya Valis to a three-year, entry-level contract, the team announced Saturday.

The deal is set to begin in 2025-26.

The 20-year-old Valis has 73 points (29 goals, 44 assists) in 57 games with the Western Hockey League’s Prince George Cougars this season.

The six-foot-two, 200-pound right-winger has 216 points (86 goals, 130 assists) in 236 career regular-season WHL games split between Prince George and the Regina Pats.

In 15 post-season games, he had 13 points (nine goals, four assists), helping the Cougars to the third round of the 2024 WHL playoffs.

