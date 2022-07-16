Maple Leafs sign forward Calle Järnkrok to four-year, $8.4-million contract

July 15, 2022 at 21 h 48 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Calle Järnkrok to a four-year contract with an average annual value of US$2.1 million.

The 30-year-old had 30 points (12 goals, 18 assists) in 66 games with Seattle and Calgary last season.

He added four points (one goal, three assists) in 12 playoff games with the Flames.

The Gävle, Sweden, native has 241 points (106 goals, 135 assists) through 574 regular-season games with Nashville, Seattle and Calgary and 19 points (four goals, 15 assists) in 75 playoff games.

Internationally, he helped Sweden win a gold medal at the 2013 world hockey championship and bronze at the 2014 championship.

Järnkrok was originally drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in the second round (51st overall) of the 2010 NHL draft. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2022.

