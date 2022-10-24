Mariah Carey books one of only two Christmas concerts in Toronto

October 24, 2022 at 15 h 48 min
David Friend, The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Mariah Carey is setting course for Canada this yuletide season.

The pop superstar — and self-professed queen of Christmas — has announced plans to bring her Merry Christmas To All! concert revue to Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Dec. 11.

It’s one of only two dates Carey has planned over the holidays.

Her second show takes place at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Dec. 13.

Tickets for the Toronto show go on sale to the general public starting Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

In recent years, Carey has become synonymous with the holidays, helped by the reliable popularity of her 1994 perennial chart-topper “All I Want for Christmas Is You” and a number of televised Christmas specials. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2022.

