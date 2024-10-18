Markstrom loses shutout bid late, leads Devils past Senators 3-1

OTTAWA — Jacob Markstrom turned away 30 shots Thursday night to lead the New Jersey Devils to a 3-1 win over the Ottawa Senators.

On Monday, the Senators (2-2-0) scored eight goals against Los Angeles but struggled to get anything past Markstrom.

Brady Tkachuk was the lone Senator to beat Markstrom, with a power-play goal with 65 seconds remaining in regulation.

Anton Forsberg, who got his second straight start, was hoping to bounce back after getting pulled Monday but came out on the losing end after making 32 saves.

Erik Haula, Nathan Bastian and Paul Cotter each scored for the Devils, who improved to 5-2-0 on the season.

Haula opened the scoring early in the second period and Bastian scored short-handed to take a 2-0 lead after 40 minutes. Cotter scored midway through the third to make it 3-0.

Takeaways

Senators: With Artem Zub sidelined with a concussion, the Senators relied heavily on Jake Sanderson and Thomas Chabot, who led the Senators in ice time.

Devils: After taking the lead in the second period, the Devils tightened up defensively and didn’t give Ottawa many opportunities.

Key Moment

With the Devils short-handed in the second period, a Claude Giroux giveaway in the Devils end sent Nathan Bastian to break in and beat Forsberg short side for his first of the season.

Key Stat

Tkachuk extended his point streak to five games (three goals, three assists) with his third-period goal.

Up Next

Senators: Host the Tampa Bay Lightning Saturday afternoon.

Devils: Welcomes the Washington Capitals Saturday night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2024.