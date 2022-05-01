Marlies denied Calder Cup playoff berth with 5-2 loss to Senators

May 1, 2022 — Changed at 0 h 40 min on May 1, 2022
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press

BELLEVILLE, Ont. — Clark Bishop scored twice and Filip Gustavsson made 32 saves as the Belleville Senators denied the Toronto Marlies a spot in the Calder Cup playoffs with a 5-2 win Saturday in American Hockey League action.

Toronto only needed a point in its final regular-season game to lock up a post-season berth. Instead, the idle Rochester Americans will take the fifth and final North Division playoff spot.

With the Laval Rocket’s 5-1 victory over the Syracuse Crunch, Belleville earned the No. 4 seed in the North Division and will see the Americans in the first round of the playoffs.

The Senators will begin their best-of-three series in Rochester on May 4.

Logan Shaw had a goal and an assist for the Senators (40-28-4), while Cole Reinhardt and Andrew Agozzino also scored.

Josh Ho-Sang and Nick Robertson scored for the Marlies ( 37-30-5). Michael Hutchinson made 21 saves.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2022.

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ontario News

Soo Greyhounds crush Guelph Storm 6-0 to advance to second round

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Tye Kartye and Kalvyn Watson each scored twice as the Soo Greyhounds finished…

Ontario News

Belleville Senators clinch first playoff berth with 4-3 win over Toronto Marlies

TORONTO — Logan Shaw scored two goals as the Belleville Senators edged the Toronto Marlies 4-3 Sunday…