Marlins strike early, crush Blue Jays 15-5

TORONTO — Xavier Edwards made franchise history on Friday by becoming the first Miami Marlins player to record three triples in a single game. His achievement helped the Marlins crush the fading Toronto Blue Jays 15-5 at Rogers Centre.

Edwards emerged as Miami’s hero early in this contest, smacking his first triple in the second inning and finishing the contest 3-for-5 with four RBIs. In addition to setting a franchise record, the 25-year-old became the first Major League Baseball player with three triples in a single game since 2014.

“It’s definitely cool to get an opportunity to run at full speed and get to open it up,” Edwards said of his impressive evening.

The Marlins (60-100) broke through early, plating three runs in the first inning off Jays’ starter Jose Berríos. Miami built some heavy momentum and never slowed down, recording 17 hits.

Jonah Bride was also an integral part of the Marlins victory. The Marlins infielder hit two homers, his 10th and 11th of the season, and drove in three RBIs to secure Miami’s lead.

The Blue Jays (74-86) came up short in their 12-hit effort, which included Ernie Clement’s solo homer in the fourth inning, his 12th of the season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. added two singles and an RBI, bringing him one hit shy of 200 on the season, while Alejandro Kirk extended his hitting streak to 18 games.

“We didn’t pitch well at all,” said Blue Jays manager John Schneider. “I think effort and compete — that was there. (We’ll) move on to tomorrow.”

Berríos (16-11) took the loss, allowing six earned runs on six hits in just three innings of work, marking his shortest start of the season. The right-hander also struck out four batters and yielded three walks.

“Frustrating that that’s his last outing for the year,” said Schneider, summarizing Berríos’ season. “But I think, looking at his overall body of work, he should be really proud of the things that he did on and off the field.”

The Marlins quickly extended their lead in the second inning as Otto Lopez singled, Kyle Stowers walked, and Nick Fortes advanced the runners with a sacrifice bunt. Edwards capped off the Marlins rally with a two-run triple off Berríos.

The Blue Jays responded against Marlins starter Adam Oller (2-4) in the bottom of the third, as Nathan Lukes doubled off the right-field wall, scoring Leo Jiménez from second. Spencer Horwitz singled up the middle, driving in George Springer and Lukes two batters later.

Oller earned the win for the Marlins, pitching five innings and allowing four earned runs on eight hits while striking out three.

The Marlins poured it on with five runs in the seventh inning. Griffin Conine homered, Edwards picked up his third triple of the night, and Jake Burger, after driving in a run earlier, doubled for his team-leading 76th RBI of the season.

The Rogers Centre roof opened an hour before first pitch, revealing cloudy skies. Announced attendance was 31,597, and the game lasted three hours, seven minutes.

SCHUMAKER LEAVES THE TEAM

Midway through Friday’s game, the Marlins announced manager Skip Schumaker would miss the remaining two games of the season due to a family medical issue. Bench coach Luis Urueta will manage in Schumaker’s place.

MARLINS MAKE A MOVE

Before the game, Miami placed reliever Declan Cronin (3-4) on the 15-day injured list with left knee patellar tendinitis and activated right-hander Mike Baumann (3-1) from the paternity list.

ROTATION SHUFFLE

Blue Jays starter Chris Bassitt (10-14) will not pitch in Sunday’s series finale against the Marlins, Schneider announced Friday. With the Jays eliminated from playoff contention, the Jays skipper said he prefers to rest Bassitt and let other pitchers see some action.

UP COMING

The Blue Jays send right-hander Yariel Rodríguez (1-7) to the hill for the second leg of this three-game series on Saturday. The Marlins have not yet announced a starting pitcher for Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2024.