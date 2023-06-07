Marlon Wayans, Leslie Jones headed to this year’s Just for Laughs Toronto festival

June 7, 2023 at 10 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Marlon Wayans, Leslie Jones headed to this year’s Just for Laughs Toronto festival

TORONTO — Marlon Wayans, Leslie Jones and Jonathan Van Ness are among the performers headed to this year’s Just For Laughs Toronto comedy festival. 

Wayans, an actor, comedian and film director who most recently starred in Nike drama “Air,” will perform at Meridian Hall on Sept. 30. 

“Saturday Night Live” alum Leslie Jones will also bring her comedy to Meridian Hall on Sept. 23. 

“Fun & Slutty with Jonathan Van Ness” will feature the “Queer Eye” star, podcaster and author at the same venue on Sept. 22.

Other performers taking part in the festival include standup comedians Andrew Schulz, Ronny Chieng, Sam Morril and Michelle Wolf. 

Just for Laughs events taking place across Toronto from Sept. 21 to 30 will also include a “Napoleon Dynamite Live!” performance at the Elgin Theatre on Sept. 27 – a nostalgic throwback to the indie movie released nearly 20 years ago.  

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Global touts updated takes on ‘Matlock,’ ‘Robyn Hood’ as it details fall/winter plans
Ontario News

Global touts updated takes on ‘Matlock,’ ‘Robyn Hood’ as it details fall/winter plans

TORONTO — A modernized take on the Robin Hood legend, a gender-swapped “Matlock” and a show revolving…

Griffin Poetry Prize winner to be announced at Toronto event tonight
Ontario News

Griffin Poetry Prize winner to be announced at Toronto event tonight

TORONTO — The winner of the Griffin Poetry Prize is set to be announced at an event at Toronto's Koerner…