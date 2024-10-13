Marner helps Toronto beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2 in the Maple Leafs’ home opener

TORONTO (AP) — Mitch Marner had a goal and an assist, and Toronto beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2 on Saturday in the Maple Leafs’ home opener.

William Nylander had two goals for Toronto, including an empty-netter. Matthew Knies also scored, Max Domi had two assists and Anthony Stolarz made 21 saves.

It was the home debut for Toronto coach Craig Berube, who was hired in May. The Maple Leafs split their first two games of the season on the road.

Kris Letang and Rickard Rakell scored for Pittsburgh. Joel Blomqvist stopped 29 shots in his second NHL start after picking up his first victory Thursday in Detroit. Evgeni Malkin had two assists to give him 1,300 points for his career.

Leafs center John Tavares missed the game with an illness.

Toronto, which dropped to 0 for 9 this season on the power play, improved to 9-0-0 in its last nine home openers.

TAKEAWAYS

Maple Leafs: Finally got some production from one of their stars when Nylander tied it at 1 in the second period. Nylander, Auston Matthews and Marner were all held off the scoresheet through the first two games of the season.

Penguins: They were unable to connect on three power-play chances after Letang scored in the first.

KEY MOMENT

Pittsburgh led 1-0 early in the first, but a terrible line change and turnover early in the second created a 2-on-0 rush. Domi fed Nylander for his first goal of the season.

KEY STAT

Sidney Crosby assisted on Letang’s opener to become the 10th player in NHL history to register a combined 1,800 regular-season and playoffs points.

UP NEXT

The Leafs continue a four-game homestand Wednesday against the Los Angeles Kings. The Penguins finish a three-game trip Monday against the Montreal Canadiens.

