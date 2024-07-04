Martin Ojeda, Orlando City hand Toronto its 5th consecutive loss, 2-1

July 4, 2024 at 3 h 21 min
The Associated Press
TORONTO (AP) — Martin Ojeda scored a goal and Orlando City beat Toronto FC 2-1 Wednesday night to extend Toronto losing streak to five games.

Facundo Torres played a cross that Toronto’s Nicksoen Gomis redirected into the net in the for an own goal that gave Orlando (6-9-6) a 2-1 lead in the 45th minute.

Toronto (7-12-3) in winless in eight consecutive games since a 5-1 win over CF Montreal on May 18 and has been outscored 13-4 during its five-game skid.

Raoul Petretta played a header, off an arcing cross from Federico Bernardeschi on the right side, from the back post to the center of the area, where Derrick Etienne Jr. slammed it home from point-blank range to give Toronto a 1-0 lead in the fifth minute.

Ojeda headed home an entry, played Iván Angulo, from the top of the 6-yard box to make it 1-1 in the 27th.

