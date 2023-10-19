Matt Dunstone dumps top-ranked Brendan Bottcher at Grand Slam’s Tour Challenge

October 19, 2023 at 14 h 50 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Matt Dunstone dumps top-ranked Brendan Bottcher at Grand Slam’s Tour Challenge

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. — Matt Dunstone defeated Brendan Bottcher 7-1 in a battle of Canadian skips on Thursday morning at the Grand Slam’s HearingLife Tour Challenge.

Dunstone, from Kamloops, B.C., scored three points in the fourth end and added three more in the sixth for the victory.

Bottcher, from Spruce Grove, Alta., threw a game-low 75 per cent. His team recently moved into top spot in the men’s world rankings.

In other early games, Brad Gushue of St. John’s, N.L., dropped a 6-5 decision to Switzerland’s Yannick Schwaller in an extra end. 

Norway’s Magnus Ramsfjell edged Wouter Gosgens of the Netherlands 7-6 and Aaron Sluchinski, of Airdrie, Alta., topped American Korey Dropkin 5-4.

Three more draws were scheduled for later in the day at the Gale Centre. Play continues through Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2023. 

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ottawa paramedics seek approval to use taxis for non-urgent concerns
Ontario News

Ottawa paramedics seek approval to use taxis for non-urgent concerns

Ottawa paramedics are seeking provincial approval for a new program that would see some patients with…

Ontario News

Leafs-Canadiens NHL game popular with Proline customers

TORONTO — It's one of the NHL's most storied rivalries but games involving the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens are also…