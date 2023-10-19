Matt Dunstone dumps top-ranked Brendan Bottcher at Grand Slam’s Tour Challenge

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. — Matt Dunstone defeated Brendan Bottcher 7-1 in a battle of Canadian skips on Thursday morning at the Grand Slam’s HearingLife Tour Challenge.

Dunstone, from Kamloops, B.C., scored three points in the fourth end and added three more in the sixth for the victory.

Bottcher, from Spruce Grove, Alta., threw a game-low 75 per cent. His team recently moved into top spot in the men’s world rankings.

In other early games, Brad Gushue of St. John’s, N.L., dropped a 6-5 decision to Switzerland’s Yannick Schwaller in an extra end.

Norway’s Magnus Ramsfjell edged Wouter Gosgens of the Netherlands 7-6 and Aaron Sluchinski, of Airdrie, Alta., topped American Korey Dropkin 5-4.

Three more draws were scheduled for later in the day at the Gale Centre. Play continues through Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2023.