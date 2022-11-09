Mattea Roach holds on to her quiz show crown, beats fellow super-champions

November 9, 2022 at 1 h 08 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Canada’s quiz show queen has held onto her crown.

Mattea Roach beat out fellow “Jeopardy” super-champions Amy Schneider and Matt Amodio Tuesday in a special exhibition game before the trio joins the tournament of champions.

She won with$17,600, compared to Schneider’s $904 and Amodio’s $3,600,though there was no money on the table during this game — just bragging rights.

Roach, who hails from Halifax and now calls Toronto home, became the “Jeopardy” contestant with the fifth-longest winning streak in the show’s history earlier this year.

Schneider has the second-longest streak, while Amodio has the third.

The three will join the tournament of champions semifinal round in a series of games that start Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2022

