Matthew Knies scores twice, adds assist to push Leafs past Lightning

TORONTO — Matthew Knies had two goals and an assist as the Toronto Maple Leafs held on late to down the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-3 on Monday.

Auston Matthews, with a goal and an assist, and William Nylander also scored for Toronto (30-16-2). Joseph Woll made 27 saves. Mitch Marner added an empty-net goal and two assists.

Nick Paul scored twice for Tampa (25-17-3), while Darren Raddysh had a goal and an assist. Jonas Johansson stopped 23 shots. Victor Hedman chipped in two assists.

The Leafs, who picked up a third straight regulation victory over the Lightning this season, top the Atlantic Division with 62 points after extending their current winning streak to three games.

Nylander made it 2-0 with his team-leading 28th on a breakaway in the second period. Paul got one back for the visitors, but Knies put Toronto up 3-1 right before the intermission.

Raddysh and Knies traded goals in the third before Paul made it 4-3 with under eight minutes to go on a power play. Marner scored into the empty net with 65 seconds to go in regulation.

TAKEAWAYS

Leafs: Woll made his 25th appearance to match the netminder’s career-high set in 2023-24. Monday also marked his 61st regular-season game.

Lightning: Johansson got the call in place of No. 1 goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. The former Vezina Trophy winner allowed eight goals on 38 shots in his two starts against Toronto this season.

KEY MOMENT

The teams appeared poised to head to the locker rooms for the second intermission with the Leafs up 2-1 when Marner found Knies behind Tampa’s defence to restore the home side’s two-goal lead with 22.3 seconds left on the clock.

KEY STAT

Matthews, who led the NHL with 69 goals last season, has scored eight times and added six assists over nine games since sitting out six contests with an undisclosed upper-body injury. He was also sidelined for nine games earlier in the schedule with the same issue.

UP NEXT

Lightning: Continue a four-game road trip Tuesday in Montreal against the Canadiens.

Maple Leafs: Host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2025.