Matvei Michkov scores in OT, the Flyers rally to beat the Senators 5-4

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Matvei Michkov scored from a sharp angle at the side the goal at 4:05 of overtime to give the Philadelphia Flyers a 5-4 comeback victory over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night.

Anthony Richard and Bobby Brink tied it for Philadelphia midway through the third period with goals in a 2:03 span. Travis Sanheim and Travis Konecny also scored. Ivan Fedotov made 33 saves.

Brady Tkachuk, Drake Batherson, Josh Norris and Adam Gaudette scored for Ottawa, coming off road victories over Boston and Toronto. Linus Ullmark made 14 saves.

Up next

The Flyers host Buffalo on Saturday night to open a five-game homestand. The Senators are at Carolina on Saturday night.

