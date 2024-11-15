Matvei Michkov scores in OT, the Flyers rally to beat the Senators 5-4

November 15, 2024 at 3 h 09 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Associated Press
Comment count:

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Matvei Michkov scored from a sharp angle at the side the goal at 4:05 of overtime to give the Philadelphia Flyers a 5-4 comeback victory over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night.

Anthony Richard and Bobby Brink tied it for Philadelphia midway through the third period with goals in a 2:03 span. Travis Sanheim and Travis Konecny also scored. Ivan Fedotov made 33 saves.

Brady Tkachuk, Drake Batherson, Josh Norris and Adam Gaudette scored for Ottawa, coming off road victories over Boston and Toronto. Linus Ullmark made 14 saves.

Up next

The Flyers host Buffalo on Saturday night to open a five-game homestand. The Senators are at Carolina on Saturday night.

___ AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Indigenous groups, government and industry launch $375M for conservation in N.W.T.
Ontario News

Indigenous groups, government and industry launch $375M for conservation in N.W.T.

OTTAWA — K'ahsho Got'ine guardians Twyla Edgi-Masuzumi, John Tobac and Buddy Gully pulled more than…