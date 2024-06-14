McDonald named Football Canada’s full-time managing director

OTTAWA — Football Canada has removed the interim tag from Kevin McDonald’s job.

The national organizing body for football in Canada announced McDonald as its full-time managing director. McDonald, unveiled as the interim director in April, received the permanent position on Friday.

“This is an exciting time to be back in football,” McDonald said. “There’s a lot to celebrate, and a lot of work to do, and I’m excited to join an amazing team and get started on helping shape and build our future.

“It’s a privilege to be entrusted with the responsibility of not only guiding Football Canada towards a continued future of excellence on the field, but more importantly playing a role in our shared responsibility of developing the leaders of tomorrow. And using sport as a vehicle to nurture and develop people who’ll go on to positively impact their local communities long after their playing days are over.”

McDonald, a native of Kingston, Ont., joined Football Canada after spending almost 20 years with the CFL as its vice-president of football operations and player safety.

At the time of McDonald’s appointment, Football Canada said he’d also assist the organization in its search for both an executive director and business operations director.

McDonald played football collegiately at Wilfrid Laurier and was a coach at both Queen’s and Mount Allison University before joining the CFL in 2001.

“The leadership on the board had confidence in Kevin’s direction since Day 1,” said Football Canada president Jim Mullin. “I believe the stakeholders who’ve engaged with him come away with that same impression.”

McDonald’s hiring culminates a national search and hiring process that ensured recruiting and evaluation were independent and aligned with Football Canada’s code of conduct & ethics. Recruiter K.G. Consulting contacted numerous candidates from across Canada.

“The quality of talented leaders who applied reminded us of just how important football is in the lives of Canadians,” Mullin said. “It was a highly impressive group who stepped forward.

“This hire was the most important decision this organization has made in six decades, and I believe we’ve got it right for the future of football.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2024.