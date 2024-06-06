McMaster Children’s Hospital halts tonsil and adenoid surgeries after deaths

HAMILTON — McMaster Children’s Hospital has halted tonsil and adenoid surgeries after two children died following the procedures.

A statement issued Wednesday by Hamilton Health Sciences says both children died after being discharged from hospital.

One of them died the day after their surgery and the other child died nine days after their procedure.

The statement expresses the health network’s “deepest condolences” to the families.

The health network says there is no apparent connection between the two deaths but they are pausing surgeries “out of an abundance of caution” while outside experts review the pediatric tonsil and adenoid surgery program.

It says only emergency pediatric tonsil and adenoid surgeries will proceed and that all adult ear, nose and throat surgeries will continue.

The hospital says it is in the process of contacting patients and their families about upcoming scheduled surgeries.

“We recognize that this is a difficult message for our patients and families. Patient safety is the most important priority at our hospital and we will only resume scheduled surgeries once the review is complete,” Hamilton Health Sciences said in its statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2024.

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.