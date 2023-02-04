McMaster men’s basketball team punished for player eligibility violation

February 4, 2023 — Changed at 13 h 40 min on February 4, 2023
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
McMaster men’s basketball team punished for player eligibility violation

HAMILTON — McMaster University’s men’s basketball team will forfeit two regular-season games played last month due to the participation of an ineligible student-athlete.

U Sports said McMaster disclosed the infraction upon becoming aware of the violation.

The school said a player had became ineligible for competition “due to a brief course load violation.”

The two Marauders games were a 76-69 loss Jan. 18 to the Brock Badgers and a 101-56 win Jan. 21 over the Algoma University Thunderbirds.

McMaster says the player’s eligibility has since been reinstated after complying with all academic standing requirements.

The school declined to identity the player.

U Sports said additional sanctions may be imposed “upon completion of the discipline process.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2023

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Chuli posts shutout for Toronto Six in 3-0 win over Buffalo Beauts
Ontario News

Chuli posts shutout for Toronto Six in 3-0 win over Buffalo Beauts

TORONTO — Elaine Chuli posted a 26-save shutout for the Toronto Six in a 3-0 win over the visiting…

Argonauts agree to contract extensions with Bede, McManis
Ontario News

Argonauts agree to contract extensions with Bede, McManis

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have signed American kicker Boris Bede and linebacker Wynton McManis to one-year contract extensions. The…