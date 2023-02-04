McMaster men’s basketball team punished for player eligibility violation

HAMILTON — McMaster University’s men’s basketball team will forfeit two regular-season games played last month due to the participation of an ineligible student-athlete.

U Sports said McMaster disclosed the infraction upon becoming aware of the violation.

The school said a player had became ineligible for competition “due to a brief course load violation.”

The two Marauders games were a 76-69 loss Jan. 18 to the Brock Badgers and a 101-56 win Jan. 21 over the Algoma University Thunderbirds.

McMaster says the player’s eligibility has since been reinstated after complying with all academic standing requirements.

The school declined to identity the player.

U Sports said additional sanctions may be imposed “upon completion of the discipline process.”

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2023