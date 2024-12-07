McMichael helps the Capitals beat the Maple Leafs 3-1 for franchise-record 8th straight road win

TORONTO (AP) — Connor McMichael scored in the third period, and the Washington Capitals beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 on Friday night for their franchise-record eighth consecutive road win.

Nic Dowd had a goal and an assist for Washington, which has won five of six overall. Aliaksei Protas had an empty-net goal, and Charlie Lindgren made 20 saves.

The Capitals have outscored their opponents 42-18 during their road win streak.

John Tavares scored for Toronto, and Anthony Stolarz stopped 23 shots.

The Leafs, who had won 10 of 12, lost at Scotiabank Arena for the first time since Nov. 13. They have the NHL’s best home record at 12-4-0.

Washington captain Alex Ovechkin skated in full gear before Thursday’s practice — just 2 1/2 weeks after breaking his left fibula.

Takeaways

Maple Leafs: Chris Tanev picked up his seventh point of the season when the defenseman sent a stretch pass to Tavares for a second-period breakaway that tied it at 1.

Capitals: Entered Friday as the NHL’s top offensive club with an average of 4.08 goals per game, but they won with defense against Toronto.

Key moment

McMichael snapped a 1-1 tie at 9:51 on a scramble in front after a clearing attempt by Leafs captain Auston Matthews hit the referee behind Toronto’s net. It was McMichael’s 15th goal this season.

Key stat

Washington defensemen have 72 points this season, which trails only the Colorado Avalanche (75) for the most in the NHL.

Up next

The Capitals visit the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. The Maple Leafs visit the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

