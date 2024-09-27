McNamara scores twice as Frontenacs dump Petes 7-2 in OHL action

September 27, 2024 at 3 h 17 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Luke McNamara scored twice as the Kingston Frontenacs defeated the Peterborough Petes 7-2 on Thursday in the lone Ontario Hockey League game on the schedule.

Ben Pickell, Maleek McGowan, Ethan Miedema, Jacob Battaglia and Tyler Hopkins had the other goals for Kingston.

Frontenacs goaltender Mason Vaccari kicked out 30 of 32 shots.

Caden Taylor and Chase Lefebvre replied for Peterborough.

Petes goaltender Zach Bowen stopped 46 of 53 shots.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Coach says Nylander will be fine after early departure in Leafs’ 2-1 win over Habs
Ontario News

Coach says Nylander will be fine after early departure in Leafs’ 2-1 win over Habs

TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs got a scare in a 2-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday…