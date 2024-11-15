MDA reports $29.5M Q3 profit, revenue up nearly 40 per cent from year ago

November 15, 2024 — Changed at 8 h 42 min on November 15, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
MDA reports $29.5M Q3 profit, revenue up nearly 40 per cent from year ago

BRAMPTON, Ont. — MDA Space Ltd. reported $29.5 million in third-quarter net income, up from $9.3 million in the same quarter last year, as its revenue rose by nearly 40 per cent compared with a year ago.

The space technology company says the profit amounted to 24 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a profit of eight cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $282.4 million, up from $204.7 million in the same quarter last year.

The increase came as Satellite systems revenue amounted to $167.6 million, up from $94.4 million a year ago, while robotics and space operations revenue totalled $66.5 million, up from $61.9 million. Geointelligence revenue was $48.3 million compared with $48.4 million in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, MDA says it earned 28 cents per diluted share in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted profit of 18 cents per diluted share a year ago.

In its outlook, MDA says it now expects its full-year revenue to be between $1.045 billion and $1.065 billion, up from earlier expectations for between $1.02 billion and $1.06 billion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:MDA)

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

‘Money comes back but the Eras Tour doesn’t’: Fans shell out for Swift in Toronto
Ontario News

‘Money comes back but the Eras Tour doesn’t’: Fans shell out for Swift in Toronto

TORONTO — American sisters Lina and My Jae weren't worried about the thousands of dollars they dropped…