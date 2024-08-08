MDA Space reports Q2 profit and revenue up from year ago, raises revenue guidance

August 8, 2024 — Changed at 8 h 40 min on August 8, 2024
The Canadian Press
BRAMPTON, Ont. — MDA Space Ltd. reported $11.0 million in net income for its latest quarter compared with $9.9 million in the same quarter last year.

The space technology company says the profit amounted to nine cents per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30 compared with eight cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue for MDA’s second quarter totalled $242.0 million, up from $196.0 million in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, MDA says it earned 19 cents per share for its latest quarter, up from 18 cents per share a year earlier.

The company also raised its full-year revenue guidance to between $1.02 billion and $1.06 billion compared with earlier guidance for between $950 million and $1.05 billion.

MDA’s backlog stood at a record $4.6 billion at June 30, up from $1.1 billion a year earlier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:MDA)

